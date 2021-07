DENVER (KDVR) — Fireworks filled the night sky Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Many viewers reported seeing more fireworks in their neighborhoods than they have in years past.

Whether you saw a show in your neighborhood or a show at Coors Field, we would love to see your photos. You can share them to our gallery by clicking the “submit your photo” button below this story.

Check out our gallery here:

Coors Field Fireworks



Coors Field July 3rd