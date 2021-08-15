PHOTOS: Firefighters work to contain 1-acre Williams Fire

Firefighters work to contain the Williams Fire (Credit: Summit Fire & EMS)

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KDVR) – A wildfire thought to be caused by lightning Saturday evening in the White River National Forest is being contained thanks to efforts by firefighters.

The 1-acre fire is burning near Green Mountain Reservoir between Williams Peak and Chokecherry Gulch.

Two single engine air-tankers, a heavy helicopter and a light helicopter successfully kept the fire from growing, according to the U.S. Forest Service. (Check out the photos below.)

The fire is burning in live spruce and fir and lodgepole pine.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to warm and the wind will increase in the afternoon.

Firefighters from the Arapahoe-Roosevelt and White River National Forests plan to make steady progress Sunday by building a containment line around the fire perimeter using a light helicopter to fight the fire.

About 15 firefighters are currently working the fire.