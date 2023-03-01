North Metro firefighters and Thornton firefighters saved two dogs that fell through ice on a Thornton lake. (North Metro Fire)

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — North Metro firefighters and Thornton firefighters teamed up on Tuesday to rescue two pups that fell through an icy lake.

According to NMF, two dogs fell through the ice on Nott Lake Tuesday afternoon. The lake is near the Fox Run neighborhood in Thornton.

NMF said the owner of the two dogs attempted to rescue the pair but fell through the ice himself. Luckily, the man was able to get out on his own and call for help for the dogs.

Law enforcement reminds pet owners to always call 911 immediately if their dog runs onto the ice instead of trying to rescue them on their own.

Photos from NMF show the rescue team out on the ice pulling both dogs to safety.

Both dogs were rescued and are now home and doing well. Thank you NMF and Thornton firefighters!