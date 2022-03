LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 5-plus acre fire is burning near Estes Park and has prompted evacuations around the area.

Estes Valley Fire Protection District is responding to the fire east of Estes Park at the gate to Soul Shine Road off Highway 34.

Soul Shine Road fire in Larimer County on March 28, 2022 (Credit: KDVR)

Flames from Soul Shine Fire can be seen from SkyFOX

SkyFOX flew over the burning area and caught aerial efforts to help put out the fire.