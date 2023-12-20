DENVER (KDVR) — Soon, travelers will have a new ride between Terminals A, B and C at Denver International Airport.

DIA is bringing in a new fleet of train cars, and the first of 26 arrived at the airport on Tuesday.

More than half of the train cars currently in operation are almost 30 years old and have exceeded their lifespan by more than 1.4 million miles. The new cars will replace the outdated ones and expand the fleet from 31 to 41 cars in total.

While you won’t see the new trains for a few months, DIA released photos of one of the new train cars.

New train car at the Denver International Airport (Photo courtesy of DIA)

New train car at the Denver International Airport (Photo courtesy of DIA)

New train car at the Denver International Airport (Photo courtesy of DIA)

New train car at the Denver International Airport (Photo courtesy of DIA)

The new cars are expected to be operational by the summer of 2024.

DIA expects numbers to surpass 78 million by the end of this year, and 100 million passengers are expected annually within the next three to five years.

To account for the increasing volume, the new cars are helping with the job.

“New train cars will increase the number of passengers that can be moved to the gates by approximately 850 per hour,” said DIA CEO Phil Washington in a press release. “They will reduce the time between arriving trains and allow us to run a more effective operating schedule. These efficiencies are going to be felt by passengers and make for a more seamless experience at DEN.”

In addition to quicker rides, the trains are more energy efficient, as they are made out of lightweight aluminum car bodies and are assembled using recyclable materials. The trains have a 30% improvement in energy consumption.

According to DIA, it’s the first vehicle of its type to arrive in North America.

DIA gave a sneak peek of the new vehicles, but you won’t see them in action for the next six months.