BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — SkyFOX took to the foothills Monday for a look at some of the early fall foliage to be found.

The flight lasted for about an hour and consisted of areas west of Boulder. This area traditionally peaks in late September, but, according to Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Chris Tomer, the peak will be delayed about a week because of the moisture in the late summer.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the quality of the color will be vibrant this fall thanks to that same monsoon moisture we have received over the summer.

Fall colors tend to peak earliest in northern Colorado areas like Rocky Mountain National Park and Steamboat then cascade south toward the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo mountains over the following week or so.

One of those more southerly points is Silverton, which was named as one of the best destinations to see foliage by Trips to Discover.

Where to see leaves change

Here are 10 great places to see fall colors in our state:

If you are planning to go leaf-peeping, we have you covered. Here is a look at everything you need to know:

