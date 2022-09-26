BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — SkyFOX took to the foothills Monday for a look at some of the early fall foliage to be found.
The flight lasted for about an hour and consisted of areas west of Boulder. This area traditionally peaks in late September, but, according to Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Chris Tomer, the peak will be delayed about a week because of the moisture in the late summer.
Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the quality of the color will be vibrant this fall thanks to that same monsoon moisture we have received over the summer.
Fall colors tend to peak earliest in northern Colorado areas like Rocky Mountain National Park and Steamboat then cascade south toward the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo mountains over the following week or so.
One of those more southerly points is Silverton, which was named as one of the best destinations to see foliage by Trips to Discover.
Where to see leaves change
Here are 10 great places to see fall colors in our state:
- Dillon Reservoir– Located less than 90 minutes from Denver on I-70 near Frisco
- Guanella Pass– Located less than 60 miles from Denver on I-70 near Georgetown
- Beaver Brook Watershed Trailhead– Located near Evergreen
- Grand Lake– Located about two hours from Denver
- Peak to Peak Highway– A 55-mile route from near Nederland to near Estes Park
- Kenosha Pass– Located about 65 miles from Denver
- Steamboat Springs– Located 156 miles from Denver
- Kebler Pass– Located 209 miles from Denver or about 4 hours and 25 minutes away
- Maroon Bells– About 170 miles from Denver
- Golden Gate Canyon State Park– Less than 30 miles from Denver
