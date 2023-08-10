DENVER (KDVR) — An explosion rocked a four-unit residential building in Denver on Thursday night. Photos from the air and on the ground show the damage was extensive.

The units are located in a two-story building in the 400 block of South Lincoln Street, on the western edge of the Washington Park West neighborhood. Fire crews said one person was taken to the hospital and a dog was missing.

Homes to the south of the building also were impacted, according to fire officials. Power was shut off for both buildings, and Xcel Energy was at the scene to shut off the gas supply. Both efforts could affect neighbors’ power and gas, fire officials said.

FOX31 has a crew on the scene, and SkyFOX was in the air. See photos from the aftermath in the gallery below.

Part of a multi-unit residential building on South Lincoln Street in Denver collapsed after an explosion on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: KDVR)

Part of a multi-unit residential building on South Lincoln Street in Denver collapsed after an explosion on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: KDVR)

Part of a multi-unit residential building on South Lincoln Street in Denver collapsed after an explosion on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: KDVR)

Part of a multi-unit residential building on South Lincoln Street in Denver collapsed after an explosion on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: KDVR)

Part of a multi-unit residential building on South Lincoln Street in Denver collapsed after an explosion on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: KDVR)

Part of a multi-unit residential building on South Lincoln Street in Denver collapsed after an explosion on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: KDVR)

Part of a multi-unit residential building on South Lincoln Street in Denver collapsed after an explosion on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: KDVR)

Part of a multi-unit residential building on South Lincoln Street in Denver collapsed after an explosion on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: KDVR)

Part of a multi-unit residential building on South Lincoln Street in Denver collapsed after an explosion on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: KDVR)

Part of a multi-unit residential building on South Lincoln Street in Denver collapsed after an explosion on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: KDVR)

Part of a multi-unit residential building on South Lincoln Street in Denver collapsed after an explosion on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: KDVR)

Part of a multi-unit residential building on South Lincoln Street in Denver collapsed after an explosion on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: KDVR)

Part of a multi-unit residential building on South Lincoln Street in Denver collapsed after an explosion on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: KDVR)

Fire officials had not determined a cause for the fire. Responders urged people to stay away from Lincoln Street between Virginia and Alameda avenues.