DENVER (KDVR) — Friday night, multiple crews worked for several hours to rescue a horse trapped in a bog.

It wasn’t just a horse, it was a draft horse, which is a large horse bred to be a strong working animal, and it was trapped in the soft, spongy ground of a peat-rich wetland.

Crews shared photos of the rescue, in which the horse appeared to be trapped in the bog up to its neck, the rest of its body below the surface of the ground.

Front Range Fire Rescue responded at approximately 6:37 p.m. and asked for help from the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority’s Large Animal Rescue Team.

Neighbors and crews worked together for three and a half hours to bring the horse to safety.

Front Range Fire Rescue did not specify how the horse ended up in the bog but noted that once the horse was out, a Colorado State University veterinarian immediately treated the horse.