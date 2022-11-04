Multiple cars were damaged and many were totaled after a 100-vehicle pileup closed 6th Avenue at Kalamath.

DENVER (KDVR) — While Thursday night’s snow wasn’t the worse the city has seen, the impacts lingered into Friday morning. One hundred vehicles were involved in a massive pileup at 6th Avenue and Kalamath.

At 6:20 a.m. Friday morning, DPD, emergency personnel and numerous tow trucks responded to a pileup that consisted of 100 vehicles. Photos from the scene show the array of damage to the vehicles. Many cars were totaled after the crash.

Multiple cars were damaged and many were totaled after a 100-vehicle pileup closed 6th Avenue at Kalamath.

Multiple cars were damaged and many were totaled after a 100-vehicle pileup closed 6th Avenue at Kalamath.

Multiple cars were damaged and many were totaled after a 100-vehicle pileup closed 6th Avenue at Kalamath.

Multiple cars were damaged and many were totaled after a 100-vehicle pileup closed 6th Avenue at Kalamath.

Multiple cars were damaged in the massive car pileup on 6th Avene and Kalamath Friday morning.

Denver traffic 100 car crash (KDVR)

Multiple cars were damaged in the massive car pileup on 6th Avene and Kalamath Friday morning.

Multiple cars were damaged in the massive car pileup on 6th Avene and Kalamath Friday morning.

Drone captures footage of 100 car crash (KDVR)

Multiple cars were damaged and many were totaled after a 100-vehicle pileup closed 6th Avenue at Kalamath.

More than 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on 6th Ave. the morning of Nov. 11, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

More than 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on 6th Ave. the morning of Nov. 11, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

More than 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on 6th Ave. the morning of Nov. 11, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

More than 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on 6th Ave. the morning of Nov. 11, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

More than 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on 6th Ave. the morning of Nov. 11, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

More than 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on 6th Ave. the morning of Nov. 11, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

More than 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on 6th Ave. the morning of Nov. 11, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

More than 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on 6th Ave. the morning of Nov. 11, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

More than 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on 6th Ave. the morning of Nov. 11, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

More than 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on 6th Ave. the morning of Nov. 11, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

More than 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on 6th Ave. the morning of Nov. 11, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

More than 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on 6th Ave. the morning of Nov. 11, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

FOX31 reached out to CDOT about the pretreatment of the roads before the storm system. According to CDOT, the roads maintained around 6th Avenue are not the responsibility of CDOT but the City of Denver.

CDOT said the pavement was too warm for many areas in the metro and pretreatment would not have been effective.

While snow may not be currently falling, road conditions can be deceiving. CDOT reminds drivers that the traction laws are in place from now until May 31.

During an active Traction Law, drivers must have one of these:

snow tires

tires with the mud/snow (M+S) designation

a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle