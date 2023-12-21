DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday, Adams County Fire put on their red helmets, pulled on their firefighting gear and loaded up Engine 11 before heading to Tennyson Street to save a dog at the bottom of a well.

The dog, Max, went missing two days prior. No one had seen Max until a neighbor heard whimpering near an abandoned well.

Sure enough, the dog had fallen two and a half stories and was trapped at the bottom of the 25-foot well. After calling animal control, they needed more help.

Dog saved from an abandoned well (Courtesy Adams County Fire Rescue)

On Tuesday morning, Adams County Fire received a call from animal control requesting their assistance. Adams County Fire Rescue posted about the rescue on Facebook.

On scene, the crew set up a ladder and placed a muzzle and harness on Max. Then they attached him to a rope and lifted him up and out of the well.

“The dog was not combative, not angry, not scared — he did real well,” said Captain Chris Huttrer.

After being evaluated, Max was reunited with his owner.

Now, the well is properly covered and marked, and will no longer be a hazard.