DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas morning in 2023 hit 9 degrees in Denver, but there have been crazier Christmas Days in Denver.
Winter snuck up on Denver on the morning of Christmas in 2007. While there was no snow on Christmas Eve, the city woke up to a very white Christmas.
The snowstorm swept across the Front Range, leaving the Mile High City with 7.8 inches on Dec. 25, taking the previous record set in 1894 with 6.2 inches.
The Denver metro area saw about the same amount, with 8 inches in southwest Denver, Highlands Ranch and Wheat Ridge along with 7.5 inches in Arvada, 7 inches in Centennial and Lakewood, 6.5 inches in Aurora and 6 inches in Boulder, Englewood and Parker, according to the National Weather Service.
The metro got a dusting compared to the Foothills, where some places reached up to 13.5 inches of snow on Christmas in 2007.
The storm left as quickly as it arrived, and it didn’t snow at all on Dec. 26. The Mile High City had somewhat of a breather before the next batch dumped on Denver on Dec. 27 with a total of 6.4 inches.
On the 27th, United Airlines canceled 145 flights in and out of Denver. United was the largest carrier at DIA and about 35% of airline flights were cancelled.
Luckily, Christmas at DIA is much calmer this year, with only 13 cancellations and 95 delays as of 9 a.m. on Dec. 25.
While this year hasn’t broken any records, Denver was still able to muster up enough snow to keep it on the ground for Christmas. If you consider a white Christmas to mean snow on the ground, the holiday was a (very small) success.