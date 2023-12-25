DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas morning in 2023 hit 9 degrees in Denver, but there have been crazier Christmas Days in Denver.

Winter snuck up on Denver on the morning of Christmas in 2007. While there was no snow on Christmas Eve, the city woke up to a very white Christmas.

The snowstorm swept across the Front Range, leaving the Mile High City with 7.8 inches on Dec. 25, taking the previous record set in 1894 with 6.2 inches.

United Express regional jet passes behind a pile of snow as crews clear a Christmas Day winter storm at Denver International Airport Tuesday Dec. 25, 2007 in Denver.(AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Pedestrians struggle against the wind-driven snow to walk along a street in downtown Denver as a winter storm dumped up to eight inches of snow on the metropolitan area to give Denver a white Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2007. The storm dropped 19 inches at the Steamboat Springs ski resort and 12 inches were reported in the foothills west of Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

An unidentified motorist uses a broom to clear snow off his pickup truck before setting out on the snow-clogged streets of Denver Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2007, after a winter storm dumped up to eight inches of snow on the metropolitan area of Denver. The storm dropped 19 inches at the Steamboat Springs ski resort and 12 inches were reported in the foothills west of Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

With two dogs to help out, an unidentified homeowner clears his walks after a winter storm dumped up to six inches of snow on the metropolitan area to give Denver a white Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2007. Forecasters predict that the winter storm will sweep through the region on Tuesday and dump up to four inches more snow before heading on to the eastern plains of Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

An unidentified woman walks her German Shepherd as a winter storm dumps up to six inches of snow on the metropolitan area to give Denver a white Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2007. Forecasters predict that the winter storm will sweep through the region on Tuesday and dump up to four inches more snow before heading on to the eastern plains of Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

As a woman walks a pair of dogs in the background, Christel Woody, front right, joins fellow cross-country skiers Christine Halaska, back left, and Linda Berger, all of Denver, in circling Washington Park in Denver Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2007, after a winter storm dumped up to a foot of snow on parts of Colorado. Forecasters predict that another winter storm will sweep through the region on Thursday and drop up to 10 inches of snow on the region. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Town of Lafayette Public Works employee David May shovels snow from the sidewalk in front of the Lafayette, Colo. Senior Citizens Center on Thursday morning, Dec. 27, 2007. Weather forecasts are calling for up to eight inches of snow in the Denver metropolitan area and up to 20 inches in the Colo. mountains. (AP Photo/Peter M. Fredin)

Traffic along southbound Interstate 25 slows during heavy snow and high winds at Thornton, Colo., near Denver, on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2007. Weather forecasters are calling for up to eight inches of snow for the Colorado front range and 20 inches in the Colorado mountains. AP Photo/Peter M. Fredin

A Town of Erie snowplow clears snow from Leon A. Wurl Blvd. Thursday, Dec. 27, 2007, in Erie, Colo. The storm led United Airlines, the largest carrier at Denver International Airport, to cancel 145 flights into and out of Denver, about 35 percent of the scheduled flights there. The airline wanted to avoid having planes stranded in Denver, its second-largest hub. (AP Photo/Peter M. Fredin)

The Denver metro area saw about the same amount, with 8 inches in southwest Denver, Highlands Ranch and Wheat Ridge along with 7.5 inches in Arvada, 7 inches in Centennial and Lakewood, 6.5 inches in Aurora and 6 inches in Boulder, Englewood and Parker, according to the National Weather Service.

The metro got a dusting compared to the Foothills, where some places reached up to 13.5 inches of snow on Christmas in 2007.

The storm left as quickly as it arrived, and it didn’t snow at all on Dec. 26. The Mile High City had somewhat of a breather before the next batch dumped on Denver on Dec. 27 with a total of 6.4 inches.

On the 27th, United Airlines canceled 145 flights in and out of Denver. United was the largest carrier at DIA and about 35% of airline flights were cancelled.

Luckily, Christmas at DIA is much calmer this year, with only 13 cancellations and 95 delays as of 9 a.m. on Dec. 25.

While this year hasn’t broken any records, Denver was still able to muster up enough snow to keep it on the ground for Christmas. If you consider a white Christmas to mean snow on the ground, the holiday was a (very small) success.