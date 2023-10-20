DENVER (KDVR) — Have you ever seen a lion getting dental work or a rhino getting a CT scan? Today is your lucky day.

In honor of National Veterinary Technician Week, the Denver Zoo posted on its Instagram pictures of its veterinary technicians giving different animals medical treatment, and the pictures of the unusual patients are absolutely amazing.

Certified Veterinary Technician Nicole Vazzano with a Denver Zoo lion during its procedure. (Courtesy of Denver Zoo)

Certified Veterinary Technician Jessy Long with Tundra the grizzly bear (Courtesy of Denver Zoo)

Lion getting dental work (Courtesy of Denver Zoo)

Certified Veterinary Technician Nicole Vazzano with a Denver Zoo rhino during its procedure. (Courtesy of Denver Zoo)

Denver Zoo dental work (Courtesy of Denver Zoo)

French angelfish gets a CT scan (Photo credits: Jimmy Johnson)

National Veterinary Technician Week has been held on the third week of October for 30 years. The role of a veterinary technician is to provide vital medical care to furry (and not-so-furry) friends.

As a veterinary technician, each day looks different, especially at the zoo.

“I enjoy working with different species every single day. Some mornings I am incubating a lion and other mornings I am drawing blood from a penguin,” said Nicole Vazzano on the Zoo’s Instagram.

From putting a fish into a CT scan to playing matchmaker with kangaroos, a day a the zoo is never boring.