DENVER (KDVR) — Less than a month after the Denver Zoo euthanized the leader of its African lion pride due to health complications, the zoo welcomed another cat to the Denver family.

On Thursday, the Denver Zoo tweeted sneak peek photos of the pretty kitty.

New tiger at the Denver Zoo (Shared by the Denver Zoo)

His name is Viktor and he’s not much of a kitty anymore. He’s 12 years old, and his species is 9-12 feet long and weighs 400-700 pounds.

He’s an Amur tiger, which is the largest living cat in the world.

Amur tigers can have claws up to 4 inches and canine teeth that are longer than any other predator at 2.5-3 inches.

With the cold temperatures coming in, Viktor will feel right at home. His species comes from southeastern Siberia, northeast China, the Russian Far East and northern regions of North Korea.

His body is made for the snow. These tigers have thicker fur than other tiger species because of the harsh winters. His paws are like snowshoes and help move through deep snow.

Vikor’s not coming as a replacement for the euthanized lion, but he did leave Roosevelt Park Zoo in North Dakota for a reason.

Viktor’s at the Denver Zoo on a breeding recommendation from the Species Survival Plan.

As of Oct. 27, 2023, he’s still behind the scenes acclimating to his new habitat. It’s unclear when guests can see him.