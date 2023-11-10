DENVER (KDVR) — Two buildings are under construction and will become some of the highest in Denver.

However, that’s not saying much. Currently, the tallest building in Denver is the Republic Plaza at 56 stories.

While these won’t be skyscrapers, the buildings will still be part of the Mile High skyline.

One structure will sit at 38 stories and the other will be 32 stories.

Amacon’s preliminary renderings (Courtesy of Amacon)

Amacon’s preliminary renderings (Courtesy of Amacon)

Tallest buildings in Denver

Republic Plaza: 56 floors 1801 California St.: 54 floors Wells Fargo Center: 50 floors Four Seasons Hotel Denver: 45 floors 1999 Broadway: 43 floors 1144 Fifteenth: 42 floors 707 17th St.: 42 floors 555 17th St.: 40 floors Spire Condos: 38 floors Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center: 37 floors

The 38-floor building will be in the top 10 highest buildings in Denver, while the 32-story building will sit close by.

These two buildings will be a mixed-use condominium development.

It will be the largest condominium development in Denver since 2009, according to Amcon, but they are more than just condos. There will also be commercial and retail space in the new developments.

You can find these buildings at the crossroads of 18th and Glenarm, but they’re not done yet. Construction started in the spring of 2022, and the buildings aren’t expected to be finished until 2025.