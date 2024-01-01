DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Health is celebrating the first baby to be born in the new year.

Shortly after midnight at 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, Juan Carlos Felix Nuñez was brought into the world. The newborn was the first baby to be born at Denver Health in 2024.

Juan Carlos was born healthy, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measuring in at 20 inches long. He will be heading home with his parents Juan Carlos Felix and Eileen Nuñez Lopez.

Because Juan Carlos was the first baby of 2024, his parents are going home with a special gift. Thanks to Denver Health Foundation’s Newborns in Need program, the family received 2,024 diapers.

“We’re so grateful for the care we received at Denver Health, and the diapers are a wonderful extra surprise,” Nuñez Lopez said. “I can’t think of a better way to start the new year.”

Parents Juan Carlos Felix and Eileen Nuñez Lopez welcomed their baby boy into the world at 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. He is the first baby to be born at Denver Health in 2024. (Denver Health)

Parents Juan Carlos Felix and Eileen Nuñez Lopez welcomed their baby boy into the world at 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. He is the first baby to be born at Denver Health in 2024. (Denver Health)

Parents Juan Carlos Felix and Eileen Nuñez Lopez welcomed their baby boy into the world at 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. He is the first baby to be born at Denver Health in 2024. (Denver Health)

Parents Juan Carlos Felix and Eileen Nuñez Lopez welcomed their baby boy into the world at 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. He is the first baby to be born at Denver Health in 2024. (Denver Health)

According to Denver Health, nearly one-third of all babies born in Denver are born at Denver Health. To support families, the Newborns in Need program sends every baby home with a “Warm Welcome” bag.

Inside the bags are 18 essential items a new family may need. Some items include:

Diapers

Wipes

Baby lotion

Shampoo

Bib

Burp cloth

Hats

Socks

Clothes

Sleep sack

Stuffed animal

Book

This is the 21st year of the Newborns in Need program.