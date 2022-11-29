COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials rescued a mule deer from a very unusual situation on Tuesday as a buck somehow found itself in a Colorado Springs basement office.

CPW posted about the encounter on Twitter and blamed the buck’s seasonal rut for getting it into this precarious scenario. CPW said when mule deer enter the mating season, also called the rut, bucks tend to go into a frenzy to mate with does.

“After sharpening their antlers on trees, they wildly chase does and drive off rival bucks, sparring violently,” CPW said in the tweet.

CPW officer Travis Sauder posited that perhaps the buck had seen its reflection in the basement window, or it was in a fight and lost. Either scenario resulted in the buck crashing through the window and landing in a basement office, where it made quite a mess.

Warning: some images may be graphic to some viewers.

CPW said the mess only got worse when the officer darted the buck to sedate it, and the buck tried to escape, sending a vase of flowers crashing from one of the desks. Once the sedation kicked in and the deer calmed down, Sauder treated cuts that the deer had suffered.

Sauder and CPW biologist Ty Woodward then carried the buck outside, where Sauder helped gently wake it back up by massaging its chest, to stimulate it until the drugs to counteract the tranquilizer took effect.

Watch below as the deer wakes up groggy but ultimately unharmed:

CPW said the deer eventually limped off to return to its rightful home in the forest, sans office space.