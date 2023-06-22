DENVER (KDVR) — Severe thunderstorms passed through the Denver metro Thursday afternoon bringing heavy rain, hail, thunder, damaging wind and a tornado.
Photos show the extent of the damage, size of the hail and other conditions that rolled through mid to late afternoon. The heaviest of the storm hit south of Denver.
A tornado touched down in Highlands Ranch and more photos and video of the storm and the damage it caused continue to pour in.
Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser tracked the tornado for the approximately 3-mile trip it made as crews are checking out the aftermath.