DENVER (KDVR) — Severe thunderstorms passed through the Denver metro Thursday afternoon bringing heavy rain, hail, thunder, damaging wind and a tornado.

Photos show the extent of the damage, size of the hail and other conditions that rolled through mid to late afternoon. The heaviest of the storm hit south of Denver.

Hail larger than a quarter in Littleton, Bowles and Pierce on June 22, 2023

Hail in Littleton, Bowles and Pierce on June 22, 2023

A storm cloud in Lone Tree, Colo. on June 22, 2023 around 3:45 p.m. (Photo: KDVR)

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared this photo of storm damage on June 22, 2023. (Photo: @dcsheriff)

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted photos of downed trees from the storms on June 22, 2023 (Photo credit: DougCo Sheriff’s Office)

This tree was uprooted by the storm in Douglas County (Photo credit; Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

City of Littleton tweeted this photo of flooding and warned residents to use caution if venturing out (Photo credit: City of Littleton)

South Metro Fire Rescue station 17 in Highlands Ranch with storm damage on June 22, 2023. (Photo: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Storm damage in Highlands Ranch in the area of Chesapeake Street and Chesapeake Lane on June 22, 2023. (Photo: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

A tornado touched down in Highlands Ranch and more photos and video of the storm and the damage it caused continue to pour in.

Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser tracked the tornado for the approximately 3-mile trip it made as crews are checking out the aftermath.