PHOTOS: Crowds flock to mountains to see Colorado Fall colors

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — The interstate was like a parking lot over the weekend as crowds rushed to the mountains to get a glimpse of fall colors.

From kids and pets with golden leaves painting backgrounds of photos to breathtaking landscapes. Some photos were simply couples “falling in love” with the foliage.

We want to see your photos! Share them by clicking the “submit your photo” button below this article. We will share as many on TV as we can.

  • Saturday evening in the OHV near Painted Rock, Pike National Forest. That’s a picture of my buddy Jimmy and his girl Vanessa. I was bringing up the rear on a quad. Its getting chilly at sunset, bring a jacket.
  • Unnamed
  • Gary Red Willow, Eldora Mountain, drive up to the Indian Peaks.
  • Near Sylvan Lake
  • Neal Braatz, Vail, fall colors
  • Neal Braatz, Vail, fall colors
  • Neal Braatz, Vail, fall colors, nealbraatz@yahoo.com
  • Neal Braatz, Vail, fall colors, nealbraatz@yahoo.com
  • Neal Braatz, Vail, fall colors, nealbraatz@yahoo.com
  • Neal Braatz, Vail, fall colors, nealbraatz@yahoo.com
  • Neal Braatz, Vail, fall colors, nealbraatz@yahoo.com
  • Neal Braatz, Vail, fall colors, nealbraatz@yahoo.com
  • Neal Braatz, Vail, fall colors, nealbraatz@yahoo.com

If you are looking for somewhere to check out fall colors this season, here is a list we put together:

Within 1 hour of Denver:
Guanella Pass
Peak to Peak Highway
Rocky Mountain National Park
Winter Park
Kenosha Pass

Within 2 hours of Denver:
Vail
Tennessee Pass
Breckenridge
Hoosier Pass
Fairplay
Grand Lake

Within 3-4 hours of Denver:
Steamboat
Rabbit Ears Pass
Buena Vista
Aspen
Independence Pass
Monarch Pass
Grand Mesa

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories