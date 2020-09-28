PHOTOS: Crowds flock to mountains to see Colorado Fall colors

DENVER (KDVR) — The interstate was like a parking lot over the weekend as crowds rushed to the mountains to get a glimpse of fall colors.

From kids and pets with golden leaves painting backgrounds of photos to breathtaking landscapes. Some photos were simply couples “falling in love” with the foliage.

We want to see your photos! Share them by clicking the “submit your photo” button below this article. We will share as many on TV as we can.







Saturday evening in the OHV near Painted Rock, Pike National Forest. That’s a picture of my buddy Jimmy and his girl Vanessa. I was bringing up the rear on a quad. Its getting chilly at sunset, bring a jacket.

Unnamed

Gary Red Willow, Eldora Mountain, drive up to the Indian Peaks.

Near Sylvan Lake

Neal Braatz, Vail, fall colors

Neal Braatz, Vail, fall colors

Neal Braatz, Vail, fall colors, nealbraatz@yahoo.com

Neal Braatz, Vail, fall colors, nealbraatz@yahoo.com

Neal Braatz, Vail, fall colors, nealbraatz@yahoo.com

Neal Braatz, Vail, fall colors, nealbraatz@yahoo.com

Neal Braatz, Vail, fall colors, nealbraatz@yahoo.com

Neal Braatz, Vail, fall colors, nealbraatz@yahoo.com

Neal Braatz, Vail, fall colors, nealbraatz@yahoo.com

If you are looking for somewhere to check out fall colors this season, here is a list we put together:

Within 1 hour of Denver:

Guanella Pass

Peak to Peak Highway

Rocky Mountain National Park

Winter Park

Kenosha Pass

Within 2 hours of Denver:

Vail

Tennessee Pass

Breckenridge

Hoosier Pass

Fairplay

Grand Lake

Within 3-4 hours of Denver:

Steamboat

Rabbit Ears Pass

Buena Vista

Aspen

Independence Pass

Monarch Pass

Grand Mesa