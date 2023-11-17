DENVER (KDVR) — Fire crews in Littleton responded to a large fire that broke out at a building under construction.

According to the South Metro Fire Rescue, crews, along with the Littleton Police Department, were called to a fire at a three-story wood frame building under construction at Main and Prince Street in downtown Littleton.

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted about the blaze at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Videos and photos sent to FOX31 from viewers show how massive the flames were.

While the building was empty, crews worked to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the occupied four-story building next door. Residents of the nearby building were evacuated.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the fire came extremely close to the residents inside the nearby building. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

However, residents in six units in the neighboring building are displaced due to water damage. The other 30 units were not damaged. The Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced.

Over 60 firefighters responded to the blaze and several crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.