DENVER (KDVR) — In the summer of 2024, Denver will have an eco-friendly hotel join its skyline.

The building, originally the home of Colorado’s first gas station, will be the first carbon-positive hotel in the United States, according to Aparium.

Every part of the Populus Hotel is designed to be carbon positive.

Populus city view by Studio Gang

Populus Biophilic Architecture by Studio Gang

Populus ariel roof view by Studio Gang

Populus Standard Guest Room (Photo credit: Nephew)

Populus Guest Suite with Unobstructed City Views (Photo credit: Nephew)

Populus Lobby Entrance (Photo credit: Nephew)

The design plan is to use low-carbon concrete for the outside of the hotel and recycled, locally sourced materials for the inside.

For the first year, the hotel is planning on sourcing food through regenerative agriculture partnerships and landfill diversion programs with recyclable and compostable waste streams.

The hotel has an insulated façade system which acts as a thermal barrier that heats the building in the winter and cools it down in the summer.

The hotel plans on using renewable energy, and it’s purposely crafted without a parking garage to encourage public transportation and walking.

To offset the rest of the carbon, Urban Villages planted over 70,000 trees in Gunnison County. The company will continue to track the hotel’s footprint and plant more trees accordingly.

This upcoming summer, you’ll be able to see the hotel up and running, while also breaking U.S. history.