DENVER (KDVR) — Seventeen acres of green space and public amenities are coming to the South Platte riverfront in the River North Art District, and construction starts on Thursday.

The project is coined the Denargo Market. The construction site sits along the South Platte River to the north, Brighton Boulevard to the south, the light rail to the west and 31st Street to the east.

Right now, it’s no more than a fenced-in, grassy area. Once construction is finished, the space will be filled with sports courts, an improved dog park, lawn space, a plaza, community gardens and an art installation.

Renderings of Denargo Market (Courtesy of Sidecar PR)

Renderings of Denargo Market (Courtesy of Sidecar PR)

Renderings of Denargo Market (Courtesy of Sidecar PR)

Renderings of Denargo Market (Courtesy of Sidecar PR)

Renderings of Denargo Market (Courtesy of Sidecar PR)

This project is the only urban infill project of this scope and scale taking place in Denver right now, according to Denargo Market’s PR team.

The South Platte River isn’t known to be the cleanest river. It’s mostly made up of human wastewater. Alongside the Denargo Market construction, there’s also a multi-year and multi-million dollar project to clean up the river. The Metro Water Recovery received the award from the National Association of Clean Water Agencies.

The space still has a long way to go. While the project is breaking ground on Thursday, it’s only the start of the first phase, which includes four acres of open space.

The full project is slated to be completed by the summer of 2025.