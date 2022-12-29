DENVER (KDVR) – The overnight Denver weather forecast produced a winter wonderland of sorts, and now some of the region’s furry friends are running out to get the snow total measurements.
It’s never an easy job leaning headfirst into a scientific study of this magnitude, but someone has to record the amount of snow that fell across Central Colorado that started Wednesday evening and wrapped up Thursday morning.
Here are some photos submitted from the field by the human assistants of these furry weather chasers.
The region’s leading snow total-measuring pets
If you have a pet meteorologist, you can submit pictures of them completing their community serving work by emailing them to Tips@kdvr.com.