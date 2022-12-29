DENVER (KDVR) – It’s winter in Colorado and that means Denver’s weather forecast regularly includes snow. Much of the region received an abrupt bit of snow Wednesday night, leading some to make the decision not to head outside Thursday morning.
Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as heavy snow coated the state. The storm started on Wednesday as rain and transitioned over to snow overnight. Multiple cities across the state received several inches of slushy snow with totals of 5 inches or more.
Roads were slushy and challenging after the winter storm dropped a plethora of precipitation overnight. However, some of those who chose the alternative and ventured out to see the wintry fallout snapped some spectacular photos in the process.
Viewer photos show snow across Colorado
