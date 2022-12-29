DENVER (KDVR) – It’s winter in Colorado and that means Denver’s weather forecast regularly includes snow. Much of the region received an abrupt bit of snow Wednesday night, leading some to make the decision not to head outside Thursday morning.

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as heavy snow coated the state. The storm started on Wednesday as rain and transitioned over to snow overnight. Multiple cities across the state received several inches of slushy snow with totals of 5 inches or more.

Roads were slushy and challenging after the winter storm dropped a plethora of precipitation overnight. However, some of those who chose the alternative and ventured out to see the wintry fallout snapped some spectacular photos in the process.

Viewer photos show snow across Colorado

    roof top show in Denver (Nathan Farber)
    Impressive head stand in Golden (Jordan Broghammer)
    Castle Rock backyard of snow (Dana Smith)
    Curious cat looks across the snow (Jean Filson)
    Wine snowed in in Highlands Ranch (Loriann Sullivan)
    Yard deer covered in snow Greenwood Village (Caren Swan)
    Winter Wonderland in central park (Rick Leuthold )
    snow on another car in Denver (david stremme)
    Car snowed in over in Longmont (Amanda von Kleist)
    snow coats a sidewalk in thornton (Taylor Harris)
    Highlands Ranch porch covered in snow (Brian T Hungerford)
    snow on a piled high in a chair in Thornton (Taylor Harris)
    Snow blanketed streets in Aurora (Michael Merrill)
    Trail walking in Thornton (taylor harris)
    snow coats backyard tree in Denver (david stremme)
    snow in thornton (Taylor Harris)
    Not much ruler left near 64th and Quaker (Michael C Jones)
    snow on car in Denver (david stremme)
    Aurora snow stick (Jay Mckinney)
    Snow on a porch in Telluride (Larry mallard)
    Highlands Ranch porch covered in snow (Brian T Hungerford)

If you want to send FOX31 you’re snow photos, you can email them to Tips@KDVR.com.