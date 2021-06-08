PHOTOS: Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s $3.5M penthouse for sale

DENVER (KDVR) — Avalanche hockey fans love to watch him skate on the ice and now there is a chance to live like a hockey star.

Nathan MacKinnon is selling his Lodo Condo. It was listed in early May and is still available.

The condo is located in The Coloradoan, a popular building next to Union Station that was built in 2017.

Nathan MacKinnon’s downtown Denver condo near Union Station is for sale listed at $3.5 million. (Credit: REColorado / Tamara Cooper)

MacKinnon’s condo sits on the top, the 19th floor. This corner penthouse features over 2,700 square feet with two bedrooms, an office and two and half bathrooms.

There many unique upgrades, one of which is the nana wall which opens fully so you can enjoy the beautiful views of the front range and downtown.

This condo needs nothing but you and the $3.5 million listing cost.

Avs fans need not read too much into this, as the listing agent tells Channel 2’s Ken Clark that MacKinnon is looking for a new home in the area with a bit more outdoor space.