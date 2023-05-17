DENVER (KDVR) – Artists from all corners of Colorado worked with scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder to create an exhibit that depicts climate change, and it will be on display at the state Capitol starting Friday.

The exhibition, titled “Coloradans and Our Shared Environment in Times of Challenge and Change,” aims to tell the story of how climate change affects everyday life in specific communities around the state.

Artists in the Colorado Art Science Environment Fellows program partnered with scientists at CU Boulder to create each piece. The teams then worked with residents in communities across the state to get site-specific perspectives.

“The data included, the locations portrayed, and the spatial/temporal variability among the paintings were all decided based on input from local community collaborators,” the CASE Fellows website read.

The teams all produced several pieces of art that were inspired by the research and understanding of location-specific aspects of climate change.

The works are displayed with detailed information about the scientific research behind each piece, which can also be found on the CASE Fellows website.

“The CASE Fellows program connects scientists and science to the lived experiences of Coloradans grappling with a challenging landscape,” CASE program leader Lisa Schwartz said.

The exhibition will be displayed at the Colorado Capitol beginning Friday. The exhibit will be on display until Oct. 16 and can be viewed on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.