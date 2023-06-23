DENVER (KDVR) — Dozens of homes in Highlands Ranch were damaged by an EF1 tornado on Thursday, and by Friday repairs had begun across the area.

SkyFOX flew along the tornado’s 6.3-mile path that started around Lucent Boulevard and roughly followed Highlands Ranch Boulevard until about Quebec Street.

Aerial photos and videos show about a dozen homes with tarps covering roof damage, and several more homes with roof damage that has not been covered.

From above you can also see many knocked down trees and fences.

At one home, a trampoline had been flipped over onto a deck, and at another patio furniture remains strewn about the backyard.

Insurance experts said it will likely be a few weeks before a damage assessment is completed, but analysis from FOX31’s data desk shows that this will likely be in the top 10 for most expensive tornados in the state.