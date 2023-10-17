DENVER (KDVR) — Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL is coming to Denver in 2024. The performance is just like any Cirque du Soleil show, except this time it’s on ice.

CRYSTAL started in 2017 as the company’s very first acrobatic experience on the ice. In six years, the show has toured 135 cities in 15 different countries worldwide.

The show includes Cirque du Soleil’s circus favorites like hand-to-hand, Banquine, aerial straps, hand-to-trapeze, juggling and hand balancing, all on ice.

Cirque du Soleil 2019. Costumes : Marie Chantale Vaillancourt . Photos : Matt Baker and Olivier Brajon

Cirque du Soleil 2019. Costumes : Marie Chantale Vaillancourt . Photos : Matt Baker and Olivier Brajon

Cirque du Soleil 2019. Costumes : Marie Chantale Vaillancourt . Photos : Matt Baker and Olivier Brajon

Cirque du Soleil 2019. Costumes : Marie Chantale Vaillancourt . Photos : Matt Baker and Olivier Brajon

Cirque du Soleil 2019. Costumes : Marie Chantale Vaillancourt . Photos : Matt Baker and Olivier Brajon

Cirque du Soleil 2019. Costumes : Marie Chantale Vaillancourt . Photos : Matt Baker and Olivier Brajon

Cirque du Soleil 2019. Costumes : Marie Chantale Vaillancourt . Photos : Matt Baker and Olivier Brajon

Cirque du Soleil 2019. Costumes : Marie Chantale Vaillancourt . Photos : Matt Baker and Olivier Brajon

CRYSTAL Schedule at the Ball Arena

Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 15 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Information

Right now, tickets for CRYSTAL are only available to Cirque Club members. The membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers.

General tickets will be on sale in Denver through the website starting Monday, Oct. 23.