DENVER (KDVR) — A home in Castle Rock broke the record for the highest all-time residential sale in the city.

Priced at $7.8 million, this home sits on 132-acres and comes with a basketball/tennis court with lighting, skeet range, pool, spa and guest house.

Here’s a sneak peek inside:

Outside of the record-setting home in Castle Rock. (Photo credits: Travis Woolford for LIV Sotheby’s International Realty)

Record-breaking home in Castle Rock. (Photo credits: Travis Woolford for LIV Sotheby’s International Realty)

Inside the record-setting home in Castle Rock (Photo credits: Travis Woolford for LIV Sotheby’s International Realty)

The kitchen of the record-breaking home in Castle Rock (Photo credits: Travis Woolford for LIV Sotheby’s International Realty)

Birds-eye view of the record-breaking home. (Photo credits: Travis Woolford for LIV Sotheby’s International Realty)

Not pictured in the house are his and hers closets, a heated eight-car garage, his and hers offices and the floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the mountains. The house also has a basement which features another kitchen, a billiard room, a home theater and a fitness room.

It was built in 2007 and remodeled to fit a modern ranch aesthetic.

This house beat out the (now) second top sale in the area, 31 Albion Road. The house sold in November of 2022 for $6.3 million.

You can find this house at 1395 Waverton Ranch Road, but it’s gated and closed off by foliage.

While the most expensive homes sold in Denver reach the $10 million mark, this Castle Rock home is particularly unique because of the price and size in the specific location, said LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.