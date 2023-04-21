ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A little calf is taking up residence in the backyard of a homeowner in Arapahoe County.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist Arapahoe County Animal Services in relation to a calf living in a residential neighborhood near East Smoky Hill Road and South Himalaya Street.

When ACSO’s Deputy Ferguson arrived at the home, the homeowner explained the situation.

According to the homeowner, he owns a ranch in Douglas County. A cow at the ranch gave birth to a calf but was not able to produce enough milk to feed the baby. The homeowner brought the calf back to his Arapahoe County residence to nurse the calf.

Benjamin the calf is living in a doghouse at his rancher’s Arapahoe County home until he is healthy enough to return to his mother. Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office 4/21/2023.

According to ACSO, livestock is not allowed in residential neighborhoods, but seeing as the situation is temporary, the homeowner was not cited.

The calf, named Benjamin, is currently living in a doghouse in the home’s backyard. ACSO said Benjamin is almost at a healthy weight and is getting nourishment. Benjamin will be able to reunite with his mother in a few weeks.