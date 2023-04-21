ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A little calf is taking up residence in the backyard of a homeowner in Arapahoe County.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist Arapahoe County Animal Services in relation to a calf living in a residential neighborhood near East Smoky Hill Road and South Himalaya Street.

When ACSO’s Deputy Ferguson arrived at the home, the homeowner explained the situation.

According to the homeowner, he owns a ranch in Douglas County. A cow at the ranch gave birth to a calf but was not able to produce enough milk to feed the baby. The homeowner brought the calf back to his Arapahoe County residence to nurse the calf.

  • Benjamin the calf is living in a doghouse at his rancher’s Arapahoe County home until he is healthy enough to return to his mother. Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office 4/21/2023.
According to ACSO, livestock is not allowed in residential neighborhoods, but seeing as the situation is temporary, the homeowner was not cited.

The calf, named Benjamin, is currently living in a doghouse in the home’s backyard. ACSO said Benjamin is almost at a healthy weight and is getting nourishment. Benjamin will be able to reunite with his mother in a few weeks.