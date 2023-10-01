DENVER (KDVR) — The Butterfly Pavilion kicked off the Halloween creeps by opening a limited-time exhibit featuring spiders from all around the world.

The exhibit, Spiders Around the World, opened Sunday and is only available through the end of October. It showcases more than 20 different species of tarantulas from across the globe.

With the new exhibit, the Butterfly Pavilion is also welcoming some new spiders to the Spider Zone, where guests can be immersed in an enclosure with hundreds of free-roaming exotic spiders.

The Butterfly Pavilion kicked off the Halloween creeps by opening a limited-time exhibit featuring spiders from all around the world, like this ogre face spider pictured. (Butterfly Pavilion) The Butterfly Pavilion kicked off the Halloween creeps by opening a limited-time exhibit featuring spiders from all around the world, like this pumpkin patch tarantula. (Butterfly Pavilion) The Butterfly Pavilion kicked off the Halloween creeps by opening a limited-time exhibit featuring spiders from all around the world, including this baby tarantula. (Butterfly Pavilion) The Butterfly Pavilion kicked off the Halloween creeps by opening a limited-time exhibit featuring spiders from all around the world, including Rosie’s offspring. (Butterfly Pavilion) The Butterfly Pavilion kicked off the Halloween creeps by opening a limited-time exhibit featuring spiders from all around the world. (Butterfly Pavilion) The Butterfly Pavilion kicked off the Halloween creeps by opening a limited-time exhibit featuring spiders from all around the world. (Butterfly Pavilion)

Plus, the famed tarantula Rosie’s offspring will be on display this month. The spiderlings were born in the Butterfly Pavillion’s laboratory as part of a breeding program.

There will be several baby tarantulas in the new Itsy-Bitsy Spiderling Nursery display.