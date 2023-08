South Metro Fire Rescue said it responded to a fire on a boat at Chatfield Reservoir Monday afternoon. (South Metro Fire Rescue)

DENVER (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue said it responded to a fire on a boat at Chatfield Reservoir Monday afternoon.

Shortly after South Metro Fire initially tweeted about the fire, it said the fire was under control.

Two parties on the boat were uninjured.

The boat was still afloat after the fire was extinguished, but the top half was visibly destroyed in the flames.

South Metro Fire said Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating what caused the fire.