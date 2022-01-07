Photos: President Biden and first lady in Colorado to tour Marshall Fire damage

US President Joe Biden (C) and First Lady Jill Biden (R) are greeted by Colorado Governor Jared Polis after disembarking from Air Force One upon arrival at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, January 7, 2022, as they travel to view damage from wildfires. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Colorado on Friday afternoon to tour the area damaged by the Marshall Fire and meet with some families impacted by the disaster.

The fire burned over 6,000 acres and destroyed more than $500 million worth of homes. The president issued a disaster declaration for Colorado.

Some photos of the president, first lady and other state and local officials can be viewed in the gallery below:

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, center, and others including Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., right, at Denver International Airport in Denver, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The Biden’s are traveling to an area near Boulder, Colo., to meet with families who were impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, greets President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at Denver International Airport in Denver, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The Biden’s are traveling to an area near Boulder, Colo., to meet with families who were impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A U.S. Secret Service Special Agent stands as Marine One, with President Joe Biden aboard, lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House blowing snow with the rotor wash, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. Biden is en route to Colorado and Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Livestream coverage of the president’s visit can be found in this story.