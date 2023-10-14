DENVER (KDVR) — A woman said a live bear became another Halloween decoration at her home in Steamboat Springs Saturday afternoon.

The bear was taking an afternoon nap in the front yard when the homeowners came home.

“We honked and yelled and it didn’t matter. He isn’t moving fast,” Shannon Lukens told FOX31.

Lukens said the bear was acting lackadaisical and groggy, so they left him alone to get some shuteye.

A live bear became another Halloween decoration when it took an afternoon nap at a home in Steamboat Springs Saturday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Shannon Lukens)

“He is sound asleep at the side of the house right now,” Lukens told FOX31 in an email Saturday afternoon. “We’ll just let him have his nap and hopefully, he’ll find a better place to hibernate, soon.”

Be ‘bear aware’

Keep bears out of the house with CPW’s bear-proofing tips:

Close and lock doors and windows

Bearproof trash cans

Guard windows with bars

Keep garage doors closed

Have an “unwelcome” mat

Keep car doors and windows closed and locked

Remove tree limbs near decks and windows

Install round door handles

Play talk radio when you leave home to deter bears

CPW said storing food, dog food or bird feed in the garage can also attract bears. It also said anything with an odor in cars or garages can attract bears, including (but not limited to) scented candles, air fresheners, soaps, lotions and lip balms.

If a bear comes near your home, CPW said you can scare it away with a firm yell and loud noises like clapping hands, banging pots and pans or air horns. If a bear enters your home, make sure it can get out the same way it got in.

If the bear won’t leave, call your local CPW office or, if it presents an immediate threat, call 911.