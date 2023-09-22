DENVER (KDVR) — America’s First Female Speed Painter, Jessica Haas, will be in Beaver Creek on Saturday performing a speed painting.

You may recognize her from performing at the Avalanche and the Nuggets games. Or from her national claim to fame: winning “The GONG Show” in 2017 by painting an upside-down portrait of Will Arnett in a record-setting 42 seconds.

Jessica Haas painting at a performance (Photo credits: Tyson Dodd)

Haas’ painting career started with a pageant talent competition in high school. She had a time limit of 90 seconds, and she always loved to draw.

In 2013, she won Miss Tennessee by painting the face of Jesus Christ in only 90 seconds upside down.

But it’s more than just painting, Haas makes it a whole performance.

“I can paint in as fast as 42 seconds upside down, but typically if it’s a live performance, I paint in anywhere between 60-90 Seconds, 5 minutes or 4-7 paintings in 30-45 minutes for a full show performance which includes dancing, lights and lots of colorful costume changes as well,” Haas said.

On Saturday, Haas is performing at the Epicurean Adventure in Beaver Creek during the Grand Tasting. Tickets are still available for purchase online.

When she’s done with her painting, it goes either to her collectors, patrons or clients. At galas or large charities, the paintings are auctioned off. For her event this weekend, she’s painting the Beaver Creek resort and a painting of a skier. The painting will be auctioned off for a local charity.