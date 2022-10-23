SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Snow is finally falling in the high country which made opening day at Arapahoe Basin even that much cooler.

A-Basin was the first ski resort to open its doors and get the chair lift running, welcoming skiers and snowboarders for the 2022-23 season.

Some winter enthusiasts went as far as camping out to be the first on the chair when the lifts start running.

“We already have a few people getting in line for the chair tomorrow they will spend the night out there,” Whitney Henceroth, the senior brand manager at Arapahoe Basin told FOX31’s Courtney Fromm on Saturday.

Road safety when snow moves into the high country

The snow moved into the high country Sunday afternoon catching some drivers off guard. But the Colorado Department of Transportation reminds travelers to be prepared when the weather changes and make sure to have a blanket in their car, a fully charged cell phone and water when traveling to the mountains.

CDOT had plows out clearing slick roads Sunday afternoon into the evening hours. At some points, parts of Interstate 70 were closed for safety reasons as roads continues to worsen.