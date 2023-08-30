DENVER (KDVR) — Have you ever seen a fish receive medical care? Check this one off the list of strangest things you’ve seen today.

A fish at the Denver Zoo received a CT scan when staff noticed a change in behavior.

After animal care specialists in the Denver Zoo’s Tropical Discovery habitat noticed the French angelfish had trouble swimming and floating, the little guy was brought to the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital for an exam, the zoo said on its Instagram.

The fish was sedated, tucked in between a sponge and had water run intermittently over its gills while veterinarians examined the fish and performed a CT scan.

French angelfish gets a CT scan (Photo credits: Jimmy Johnson) Fish at the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital (Photo credits: Jimmy Johnson)

The fish received a treatment plan and is now back home at the Tropical Discovery habitat.

“I want to be on that fish’s insurance,” commented one person on Denver Zoo’s Instagram.

The angelfish is swimming alongside one of the newest residents at the Tropical Discovery habitat. The zoo went Instagram official on Monday, announcing a Sulawesi forest turtle hatchling had joined the zoo family a little less than two months ago. The species originates from Sulawesi in Indonesia and is considered a critically endangered species.

In addition to the turtle, the zoo community grew even bigger on Aug. 25 with the birth of a baby from the mandrill troop. Adorable photos of mom Kumani and her new baby were posted on Denver Zoo’s Instagram on Tuesday.

A close-up view of the animal hospital is available for sign-up.

You’ll be able to see the area where over 3,000 animals are taken care of.