Photos allegedly show Aurora officers at site where Elijah McClain was incapacitated

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — At least two photos allegedly show Aurora Police Department officers at the site where Elijah McClain was incapacitated last summer after a confrontation with officers and being injected with ketamine. The 23-year-old later died.

Police have not yet said what is shown in the photos.

According to APD Interim Chief Vanessa Wilson, an internal affairs investigation was recently completed.

Wilson said she learned of the allegations the afternoon of June 25. An APD officer told internal affairs that “multiple Aurora Police officers were depicted in photographs near the site where Elijah McClain died,” Wilson said in a statement issued Monday night.

All officers involved were immediately placed on administrative leave with pay.

“I immediately ordered Internal Affairs to make this investigation their top priority. This accelerated investigation was completed this evening,” Wilson said. “This investigation will be publicly released in its entirety promptly upon its conclusion. This will include reports, photographic evidence obtained, (officers’) names, and my final determination which can rise to the level of termination.”