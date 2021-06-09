Photos: 4-year-old thinks his age is printed on DFD truck

by: Maris Westrum

Hunter, 4, is overwhelmed by DFD truck 4. Courtesy: Denver Fire Department

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Fire Department gave a little boy the surprise of his life Wednesday morning after leaving an emergency situation.

Hunter, a Denver 4-year-old, noticed the large number “4” printed on DFD’s fire truck 4 and couldn’t believe his age was displayed on the fire engine.

Hunter’s excitement was rewarded with pictures with DFD’s truck 4 crew and a shoutout on DFD’s Twitter page.

“Thanks, Hunter for making our day with your reaction! It reminds us how grateful we are to be DFD firefighters,” said DFD in a Twitter post.

