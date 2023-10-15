DENVER (KDVR) — A trio of moose were seen roaming a neighborhood in Steamboat Springs Sunday afternoon.

A viewer told FOX31 that she was on her way out the door to go grocery shopping, and when she opened the door the moose were there to greet her.

“I was about to go out to grocery shop and saw them as soon as I opened my door, they were standing right there!” Kassie Heiner told FOX31 in an email.

She said there were three moose: a young male, a young female and a mother.

“I could tell she was protecting them,” Heiner wrote. “Anytime they moved she was close by watching around her.”

She said she waited for about an hour until they moved across the road to leave.