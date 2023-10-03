DENVER (KDVR) — With over 100 years of history, this multi-million dollar home, known as the Greystone Estate, is back on the market.

The structure didn’t go unnoticed throughout the years. In fact, many Hollywood actors enjoyed this house, including a stay from Frank Sinatra.

Built in 1914, the estate has been around through many of Colorado’s historic events including the establishment of Rocky Mountain as a national park in 1915, and the opening of ski resorts in Breckenridge, Steamboat and Vail in 1969.

Here are some pictures from the luxury estate.

Inside of the Manor House (Photo credits: Victor of Valencia Photography).

Outside of the Pool House(Photo credits: Victor of Valencia Photography).

The Historic Cabin (Photo credits: Victor of Valencia Photography).

The Guest House (Photo credits: Victor of Valencia Photography).

The Stone Cottage (Photo credits: Victor of Valencia Photography).

The Pavilon (Photo credits: Victor of Valencia Photography).

The estate is 55 acres and is broken down by house on its website.

Manor House

This house is referred to as the “crown jewel” of Greystone. It’s made from stone extracted from the property to build a massive house with six beds, a fitness center, a chef’s kitchen, a butler’s pantry and a library.

Pool House

The pool house was built 25 years after the estate was built and was remodeled in the late 90s. It’s more than a pool, in the house there is also a bed and kitchen. The outside also has a hot tub and a water feature.

Historic Cabin

The historic cabin was originally built at the turn of the century at a dude ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It was later moved to Greystone in the 1980s.

Guest House

The guest house was built between 1915-1917 and it’s the ultimate place for extended family and friends to stay. It’s a two-floor house with three bedrooms, a pub room and a parlor.

Stone Cottage

The stone cottage hosts two bedrooms and overlooks the water feature outside.

Pavilion

The pavilion is a space for entertainment. When you walk in, you’ll see a 40-foot oak-beamed ceiling with full-sized glass doors and windows.

Carriage House and Barn

While this part of the property isn’t pictured, it’s been part of the estate since 1917. It was originally built to hold horses, but now it comes with two beds, an office suit and a caretaker’s office, a workshop and storage.

If that wasn’t enough, the estate also has two tennis courts and sits next to miles of trails and a creek.

The estate is in Evergreen, which is about a 50-minute drive from Denver.

It’s now listed by Fantastic Frank Colorado and on the market for $26,750,000.