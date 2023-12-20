DENVER (KDVR) — Over 100 kindergarten through 12th-grade students in the Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley school districts prepared art pieces for the Boulder St. Vrain Watershed Art Contest this fall, and the winners were announced Wednesday.

The Boulder St. Vrain watershed is part of a larger watershed, the South Platte River Basin, which is part of the Mississippi River Basin.

According to the Keep It Clean website, most water flows from the Boulder St. Vrain watershed into the South Platte River before joining the Platte River and the Missouri River. Then it flows into the Mississippi River and eventually makes its way to the Gulf of Mexico.

The contest encouraged students to use local waterways as artistic inspiration, following the prompt:

Our watershed is a complex and interconnected system of land, water, air, and the humans, plants, and animals they support. Each of these members plays an important role in keeping our watershed healthy and thriving. For this art contest, we challenge you to explore the role of one of these community members in our watershed.

The contest gathered 122 students from 25 schools, but with two prizes in each of the four age divisions, there could only be eight winners.

“Everyone in our community has a shared responsibility to protect our watershed — we see that understanding in the fantastic artwork we received,” Keep It Clean Partnership coordinator Cristina Ramirez said. “Thanks to all the students who participated!”

Kindergarten through 2nd grade

Grand prize: Yami, 2nd grade, Lafayette

Honorable mention: Dilivia, 1st grade, Longmont

Over 100 kindergarten through 12th-grade students in the Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley school districts prepared art pieces for the Boulder St. Vrain Watershed Art Contest this fall, and the winners were announced Wednesday. Yami, a 2nd grader from Lafayette, was the chosen winner for the kindergarten through 2nd grade division. (Photo courtesy: Boulder County)

Over 100 kindergarten through 12th-grade students in the Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley school districts prepared art pieces for the Boulder St. Vrain Watershed Art Contest this fall, and the winners were announced Wednesday. Dilivia, a 1st grader from Longmont, was the honorable mention for the kindergarten through 2nd grade division. (Photo courtesy: Boulder County)

Third through fifth grade

Grand prize: Mila, 5th grade, Longmont

Honorable mention: Onyx, 4th grade, Boulder

Sixth through eighth grade

Grand prize: Bailey, 8th grade, Boulder

Honorable mention: Iris, 6th grade, Boulder

Ninth through twelfth grade

Grand prize: Roselani, 10th grade, Longmont

Honorable mention: Grace, 11th grade, Louisville

Winning pieces and additional honorable mentions are displayed on the Keep It Clean Partnership website.

Each participant’s work will be exhibited at the City of Boulder’s Water Festival in May 2024, according to a press release from Boulder County.