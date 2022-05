BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in a Broomfield residential neighborhood early Sunday afternoon.

North Metro Fire has confirmed there were no survivors of the crash and two people were killed. No bystanders were injured and no homes were damaged.

Small plane crash in Broomfield neighborhood killed two people (Photo credit: KDVR)

The intersection of Las Brias Drive and Anthem Ranch will be closed for several hours due to the investigation. Officers are asking everyone to avoid the area.