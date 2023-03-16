DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two Highlands Ranch residents were arrested after an alleged “booby trap” they had set outside their front door injured another person.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on March 10 deputies received a report of someone being injured by a possible “booby trap.” When deputies met with the victim, he told them that on March 9 at around 2 p.m. he was injured while conducting business on Ashburn Court.

The victim told deputies that when he went up to the front door of a home on Ashburn Court, he heard a loud boom and looked down to see a wire was caught around his leg. The victim said he also suffered from pain in his ear and his vision was affected.

According to the victim, he believed the wire had been suspended over one of the steps leading to the front door. The victim told deputies he was confronted by a white man who he had thought was the homeowner.

Two Highlands Ranch residents were arrested after an alleged “booby trap” they set up at their home injured a person. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) Two Highlands Ranch residents were arrested after an alleged “booby trap” they set up at their home injured a person. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

The victim left and went to the hospital.

Upon hearing the report, DCSO deputies went to investigate the home and found a similar device on the steps leading to the front door.

DCSO said they executed a search warrant on March 15. They found that the device was still in the same area and discovered a second “booby trap” on the steps leading to the back of the house.

Following a short standoff, DCSO said they took two people into custody.

Bryan Hill, 61, and Tracy Remington, 53, were arrested on several charges including second-degree assault, felony menacing and prohibited use of a weapon.

Both of their bonds are set at $25,000.