DENVER (KDVR) — Saint Joseph Hospital originated with four sisters from Kansas and $9 to start a hospital. From a small cottage in 1873, St. Joseph is now coming up on its 150th anniversary.
On Sept. 22, 1873, the four sisters from the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth raised funding to open a cottage at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Arapahoe Street, which started the organization that became Saint Joseph Hospital.
After many relocations and donations from Colorado governors, the Sisters landed on theirsite on 18th Avenue in 1876.
The building was a ginormous upgrade from the original cottage. It was a $40,000, three-story brick building with 30 hospital beds. It was coined St. Joseph’s. Within the first year, patients almost doubled from 88 to 168.
While the patient numbers were going up, the hospital still had a long way to go. In 1898, the cost of patient care was 93 cents per day. At this time, daily products like antibiotics and sunscreen still weren’t invented.
Sixty years later in 1948, the minimum wage was 40 cents per hour and the cost of a bed went up to $13.80 per day.
Over 100 years later, the building sits at East 19th Avenue and North Downing Street. It’s seven stories with 400 hospital beds, an emergency department, neonatal intensive care unit, a roof-top helicopter pad and an attached chapel.
St. Joe’s has more than 2,600 caregivers, nearly 1,600 physicians and advance practice providers as well as more than 150 volunteers, according to Intermountain Health.
The hospital’s estimated revenue is now over $4 billion.
St. Joseph survived tuberculosis, the Spanish-American Wars, the Vietnam War, the Great Depression and every other illness throughout the late 18 and 1900s that came without antibiotics or a vaccine.
As a hospital that came from $9 and four sisters, it’s now the largest teaching hospital in Denver and reaching its 150th anniversary as one of Denver’s top hospitals.