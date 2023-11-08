DENVER (KDVR) — Just like in the movies, a local firefighter saved a kitten. Except this cat wasn’t stuck in a tree.

The Poudre Fire Authority found this kitty in a six-foot-down, four-inch wide pipe.

Scooping up the kitten wasn’t an option. A crew member had to resort to a not-so-common technique to grab the kitten.

Firefighter saves kitten (Courtesy of Poudre Fire Authority)

Poudre Fire posted on X that a crew member lassoed the kitten and pulled it up through the pipe.

Both the kitten and the firefighter posed for an adorable picture after the ordeal.

The kitten’s mom was waiting and watching nearby. They are reunited, and hopefully not getting into any more tight situations.