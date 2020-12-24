Photo Gallery: Wrapping presents, matching pajamas, Christmas pets and virtual celebrations

DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas is almost here! From matching pajamas, to pets in Christmas outfits, to virtual celebrations. And although things will look a little differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still ways to celebrate.

We want to see your Christmas photos. From your matching pajamas, to pets in costumes, to wrapping presents and baking cookies. You can share it by clicking the “Submit your photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will share as many as we can on TV and social media.

2020 style Santa Pictures with masks and a screen window 🥰

Getty Images