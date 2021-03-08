Photo Gallery: Violence, destruction and assault at CU Boulder mass party

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A massive gathering on University Hill in Boulder resulted in violence, destruction of property and several police officers being assaulted Saturday night.
The party happened on 10th Street between Pennsylvania and College avenues around 5 p.m.
Hours later, streets were filled with glass, trash, and damaged vehicles. Authorities say the crowd was between 500 to 800 people.
These photos show some of the damage left behind.
Boulder police announced Monday morning that they are still searching for information following the party. You can contact BPD at (303) 441-1974 on the tip line or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com. Any video or photos of the incidentcan be submitted through a site BPD has set up.