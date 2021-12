DENVER (KDVR) -- A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Tuesday voted to recommend approval of a new antiviral pill to fight COVID-19. The recommendation was narrowly pushed through in a vote of 13 to 10. Physicians say the treatment will not be a wonder drug that ends the pandemic, but it is another tool that can be used to save lives.

“Any little assistance in the arsenal is appreciated,” said Dr. James Neid with The Medical Center of Aurora.