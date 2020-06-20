Photo gallery: Share your photos of the King Soopers penny horses

DENVER (KDVR) — King Soopers says they plan to remove the penny horses from their stores after 73 years.

In 1947, Lloyd King and Stanley Jay Bennett made a handshake agreement to put one of Bennett’s penny horses in each of King’s supermarkets.

King said the cost of the rides would always remain one cent.

The penny horses have remained in the family over the years, with nearly every person in the Bennett family connected to the business, whether it be by painting, doing repairs or tagging along on “horse-calls.”

“We have so enjoyed seeing posts on Facebook and all over Google Images of generations of kiddos taking their turn on our ponies. Stories we have heard from the young-at-heart about riding these same ponies when they were children have also made us grateful beyond explanation,” the current owners of the penny horses said.

