Arvada, Colo. (KDVR) -- Boulder Police officers spent nearly an hour and a half on Tuesday inside the Arvada home where Ahmad Alissa, the accused Boulder mass shooter, lived with his family.

No family members exited the home as many curious neighbors and journalists swarmed the area looking for information about the suspect, 21, and what might drive him to kill 10 people at the local King Sooper’s grocery store.